Electing one term flagbearer instead of 8-years won’t help NDC – Boateng Gyan

Yaw Boateng Gyan believes Dr Kwabena Duffuor is the best person to lead the NDC

A former National organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Yaw Boateng Gyan has admonished delegates of the party to elect a flagbearer who can lead the party to win the general election and rule for two terms.

He said voting for a candidate whose tenure in office expires in four years, is a risk that will not inure to the benefit of the NDC.



Yaw Boateng Gyan explained that, 2024 election is about the economy reason the party made changes to reflect same in leadership of the minority in Parliament, therefore, the NDC needs an astute economist like Dr. Kwabena Duffuor whose track records as former Finance Minister remains unbroken, to lead the party win power to address mess caused to the economy by Akufo-Addo led government and restore hope of Ghanaians.



He stated that, the task ahead does not require a leader whose tenure expires in 4 years but the one who can rule for 8 years to ensure continuity and sustainability of gains made.



“The 2024 election is about the Economy. The extent of damage caused to the economy by Akufo-Addo and his brother Ofori-Atta requires more years to deal with .So if we pick someone who will expire in four years, and Ghanaians become dissatisfied with his performance, they will not let the NDC bring any new candidate to begin his terms they will say we have wasted their time”. Yaw Boateng Gyan said when addressing delegates of the NDC at Lower West Akyem Constituency during campaign tour of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



He continued that ” In 2016 we lost close to 1million votes .we gave him opportunity to go again and we lost by 500,000 votes.2024 election we don’t have to gamble with it .Many Ghanaians are telling us to change our candidate so they vote for the NDC.So we must know that the voice of the people is the voice of God. EIU says if NDC wants to win the 2024 election then Dr. Kwabena Duffuor must lead the NDC. We need a candidate who will go eight years not four years.”

Dr. Duffuor is embarking on a 4-day campaign tour in the Eastern region ahead of the NDC’s Presidential Primaries in May 13, 2023 which he is contesting together with former President John Mahama and former Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu.



The former governor of the central bank of Ghana has been assuring delegates of the NDC a rebirth of the party to revert power to the grassroot.



He said the grassroot has been neglected contrary to foundation principles of the party.



The business mogul reiterated his commitment to make NDC business centered party that will own shares in major companies just as ANC party in South Africa to become financial viable so that the party is not hijacked by few people because they contribute financially to the running of the party.



Dr. Duffuor also said he will provide monthly salaries to the executives of the party to ensure that they become more dedicated to the work of the party.

He said the heroes fund will be restore, institute pension scheme for party, build regional and constituency offices for the party, provide vehicles and other resources to empower the grassroot.



Dr. Duffuor also indicated that women in the party must be empowered economically to help sustain the fortunes of the party.



The Lower West Akyem Constituency Vice chairman, George Yamoah said delegates acknowledge the track records of Dr. Duffuor as the only finance Minister to achieve single digit inflation for a longer time.



He assured that delegates will reward him because he is only candidates who can take the NDC to two terms.