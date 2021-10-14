Election 2020: Ban on galamsey affected NPP in Western Region – John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

• John Boadu says the ban on illegal mining before the 2020 election was for a good course

• He describes the initiative as a bold step taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



• Mining is a major economic activity in the Western Region



The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, says the NPP was affected by the ban instituted against illegal mining activities despite the good intentions behind the policy.



According to the general secretary, the NPP, in the 2020 general elections, had its fortunes affected due to the policy, especially in the Western Region which has mining as one of its main economic activities.



In an interaction with the media during the Western Regional NPP annual delegates conference, held at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, Mr Boadu noted that his party had majority parliamentary seats in the region going into the elections but lost many of the seats of the election.



“Prestea Huni-Valley constituency was one of them and even in Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency we nearly lost that seat.”

“It (the ban) cost us in the just-ended election but it was to protect our forest reserves, including water bodies from individuals who illegally tampered with it.”



Stressing the importance for the ban on illegal mining, Mr Boadu said the president was bold in implementing the policy and noted that the government took measures to provide alternative sources of income for those who were affected by the ban.



“We cannot sit down unconcerned and watch few people destroy the country because of politics without taking any action. President Akufo-Addo took a bold decision and we supported him. Inasmuch as we try to protect the environment, we would also provide alternative livelihood for people who have been displaced as a result of government decision to halt illegal mining in this region.



“Currently if one gets a concession, the government would provide the needed machines and equipment that are environmentally friendly to these miners to enable them to go about their duties. As we speak now, we have even procured 200 processing machines to be given to these miners to help them practise safe mining,” he said.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, on his part said the government remains committed to developing the region and the people within it.



He further appealed to supporters of the party in the region to protect the interest of the NPP in order to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

Also on hand at the conference was the Member of Parliament for Essikadon-Ketan, Joe Ghartey who has declared his intention to contest in the upcoming NPP flagbearership race.



He charged the youth of the party to exercise decorum in their dealings and also work hard to propagate the cause of the NPP.



“We cannot afford to leave Parliament because both sides in the house have 137 seats. We will, therefore, depend on the MMDCE’s and constituency executives to hold forth while we are away,” he added.



