Election 2020: Court slaps NDC with GH¢16,000 in total fine in Techiman South case

The NDC has been slapped with GH¢12,000 by the Wenchi High Court

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received a total of GH¢16,000 in charges by the Wenchi High court in the last month in the case of the Party versus the Member of Parliament for Techiman South and the Electoral Commission.



The NDC dragged Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the substantive MP, and the EC to court to contest the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in Techiman South.



Christopher Beyere Baasongti, who was the parliamentary candidate of the NDC for Techiman South in 2020, as part of the suit against Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah and the EC, is praying the court to quash the declaration of the MP as winner of the elections.



Among the motions filed by petitioners, the NDC wanted a professional writer to record proceedings in the court, a professional auditor to audit the pink sheets to determine similarities or otherwise, and they wanted an order setting out issues for an early trial.

The last motion, which is that they wanted to bring before the court some additional evidence in support of their case, was the only one not contested by the respondents.



The trial judge, Justice Frederick A.W.K Nawurah, slapped a fine of GH¢12,000 on the NDC, in favour of the Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah and the EC.



The case has been adjourned to July 30, 2021.



It will be recalled that on June 22, 2021, the Wenchi High Court slapped a GH¢4000 fine on the NDC after reducing the initial fine of GH¢7000.



This was, as the court explained, for the petitioner’s motions to amend the title of his suit to state that 'no proper collation' was done in the 2020 Techiman South Parliamentary elections, among another relief.



