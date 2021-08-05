Election 2020: He who loses fights another day; let’s not be disappointed – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has told the people of the Volta Region not to be discouraged following the party’s defeat in the 2020 general elections as he expressed gratitude to them for not disappointing him in the last polls.

Addressing residents of Agavedzi in the Ketu South constituency where he presented building materials and other relief items to victims of a recent tidal waves disaster, the former flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said: “I want to take the opportunity through you, the people here, to thank all our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region for the strong support you showed for me in the 2020 polls”.



“You didn’t disappoint me at all, you did your part and you did your best. And, so, I want to thank you”.

“Let us not be disappointed and discouraged”, he urged them, adding: “They say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day”.



“What we have to do is to focus on the party: selecting a flag bearer to lead us again and I’m sure by 2024, by the grace of God, NDC will come back into office,” Mr Mahama noted.