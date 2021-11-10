Election 2020: IGP Dampare asked to probe printing of '1 million illegal ballot papers'

• NDC has petitioned IGP over excess ballot papers

• The party stated persons culpable should be prosecuted



• The petition was signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia



The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to probe the alleged illegal printing of excess presidential ballot papers in the 2020 general elections.



In the petition signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC stated that the papers were printed illegally. Thus, officials of the Electoral Commission and Innolink found culpable, must be prosecuted.



The NDC also charged IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to prosecute persons found culpable.

The petition detailed that the alleged ballot papers were discovered by NDC agents when they, alongside others, had returned to Innolink Printing press to supervise the reprinting of ballots for the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency.



“I write on behalf of the National Democratic Congress to petition your office to institute criminal investigations into and prosecute persons culpable in the illegal printing of over one million excess presidential ballots meant for the Ashanti Region at Innolink Printing press, one of the seven security printing firms contracted by the Electoral Commission to print election materials for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections,” a portion of the petition said.



According to the Party, “when our agents confronted, the supervisors at Innolink, they gave all manner of incoherent answers. One claimed that it was a ‘back up’ while another lady in charge of the bindery claimed they were meant for ‘run-off. Seemingly confused, officials of Innolink could not provide any further tenable answers.



“When EC officials were asked about the above development, they denied any knowledge of same…our agents insisted that the ballots should be destroyed forthwith. They ensured that all the ballots which were estimated at over one million were shredded and scheduled for destruction,” the party claimed.



The NDC further attached videos of the papers being discovered at Innolink, photographs of the papers, video reports among others to the petition.

