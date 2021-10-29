Election 2020: NDC wants police to investigate printing of one million extra ballot papers

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has said they have taken steps to lodge an official complaint to the police over the alleged printing of over one million excess ballot papers by the Electoral Commission(EC) before the 2020 elections.



This comes after the Electoral Commission urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate claims by former president John Mahama that there was overvoting in the 2020 general elections.



John Dramani Mahama, during his ‘Thank you tour’ in the Eastern Region, said, “this is one of the worst ever elections we’ve had in Ghana because many things went wrong. Military invaded collation centres and forced electoral officers to declare results. I have not witnessed any election that after printing ballot papers, another one million extra ballot papers are printed. So many things went wrong.”



It is based on this that the EC urged the Ghana police to investigate the matter.

However, during a press conference by the NDC on October 28, 2021, the opposition party said that with enough evidence and facts, they will officially lodge a complaint against the party.



“…with these facts and unimpeachable evidence before you, the NDC has no other choice than to accept the challenge by the Electoral Commission that the police should investigate the allegation of the printing of over one million excess ballot papers. We are going a step further to lodge an official complaint with the police and to provide them with all the evidence and assistance to investigate the matter to unravel the truth for all Ghanaians to see.” The General Secretary of the party said



Johnson Asiedu Nketia also said the EC and police have shown they do n have interest in the killing of 8 people over election-related issues.



“…The truth is that there is no real interest on the part of the police and the government, to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to justice because the killings served the ends of the Akuffo Addo-Bawumia and NPP Government in so far as it ensures their retention in power.”



“So let the new IGP show the same commitment he has so far shown in bringing errant members of the society to book over misdemeanours, on the more serious crimes of extrajudicial killings,” he added