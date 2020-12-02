Election 2020: NPP Canada, Denmark women’s wings donate Ghc15,000 to support Akufo-Addo

The donations were received in seperate ceremonies by the NPP National Womens Orgaaniser

The Canada branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Wing has presented Ghc10000 to the party’s Women’s Wing ahead of the December 7 elections.

The Denmark Branch of the women’s wing has also presented Ghc5000 to the Wing in support of their campaign activities.



The presentation is to support the Wing in all its activities towards clinching victory for President Akufo-Addo in the elections.



Receiving the donations at two separate ceremonies, Madam Kate Gyamfua expressed appreciation to the groups.

“We know what you have been doing for us, but due to the times that we are in, we were not expecting much from you, we are overwhelmed with this donation and I promise that the Women’s Wing will use them to achieve the intended purposes” she said.



She appealed to every woman in the country to reward the NPP and President Akufo-Addo with their vote on Monday for the women-centered policies of the party to materialize.



NPP Canada Women Organizer, speaking on behalf of the diasporan women, assured the party of their readiness to support the President to win the polls.