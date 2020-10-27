Election 2020: NPP Japan branch presents Toyota Tundra pick-up to Bono East Regional NPP Secretariat

The vehicle donated by the NPP Japan branch

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

As part of efforts to support the New Patriotic Party in the forth-coming 2020 elections, the NPP Japan branch on Sunday, 25th October 2020 presented a brand-new Toyota Tundra pick-up to the NPP Bono East Regional Secretariat.

This is to help enhance the operational capacity of the party during, before, and after December 7th election.



The Toyota Tundra pick-up which cost $25,000.00 was acquired and presented by the first vice-chairman of the NPP Japan branch, Mr. Michael Awuah. He cautioned the executives to desist from using the car as a personal or private car but rather use it purposely for advancing the aim of the party.



Present at the handing over ceremony were the NPP Japan branch chairman, Dr. Bernard Oppong-Kusi; Mr. Thomas Adu Appiah aka Chairman Toma, Bono East NPP regional chairman; Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, NPP Ashanti regional chairman; Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, Bono NPP regional chairman, and NPP Bono East regional executives.

Chairman Toma, on behalf of the executives and the party, thanked the NPP Japan Branch executives and members and assured them that the vehicle will be used to campaign vigorously for this year’s election whiles keeping it in good condition.



Party members and executives present were overwhelmed by this unexpected surprise from the executives and members of the NPP Japan branch.

