Election 2020: NPP launches 'Adopt a Polling Station' Campaign

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has out-doored its 'Adopt a Polling Station-style' Campaign to offer polling stations and party agents the maximum support in the December polls.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, speaking at the launch of the ‘IAM4NANA’ fundraising campaign to support President Nana Akufo-Addo prior to the December elections, said the NPP would adopt polling stations by contributing in cash and resources.



This was contained in a statement from the NPP, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



Dr Bawumia was quoted as saying: “Ensuring that a polling station is well catered for will motivate our party agents to ensure that ballots are protected and the ‘2012 pink sheet duplications’ are not repeated.



“So, we will adopt a polling station campaign-style to ensure that our party members are on the ground to protect our votes.”



The Vice President, it said, launched a short code, *386# to enable supporters to contribute to the campaign by following the command prompt.

“Let us support the NPP fundraising initiatives, adopt a polling station and help our agents to do diligent work on Election Day. Let us make calls, talk to our family and friends, tell them what Nana Addo has accomplished; let us intensify our door to door campaign and remind our supporters and Ghanaians of the initiatives the NPP administration has done to transform the lives of Ghanaians,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia, who is also the running mate of President Akufo-Addo, said that the number one position of NPP on the ballot paper signified one step forward in Ghana’s development while the number two position signified two steps backwards in Ghana’s development.



“We don’t want to repeat that dance; one step forward two steps backwards. Interestingly and by the grace of God, when the balloting numbers came, NPP is number one and NDC number two.



“If you choose NPP, you are going to take a step forward. If you choose NDC you are going to take two steps backwards and that is what it is,” he added.



Ghanaians would on December 7, 2020 go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament for a four year term.