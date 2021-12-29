Election 2020: NPP shared money, 'kako', others to constituents to vote against me – A.B.A Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, A.B.A Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region, A.B.A Fuseini has said his goodwill won him the 2020 election in his constituency.

According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) pumped funds to the constituency to remove him from office but the people took their cash, goodies and still voted for him.



He said since he took over as a member of parliament, he has ensured that the people who voted for him were provided the needed comfort in terms of education and infrastructure.



A.B.A Fuseini who was speaking on Accra-based Starr FM said he had built a clinic to provide quality healthcare for his people.

Apart from the clinic, he indicated that he has built bungalows for nurses and other health staff to ensure that they provide the best services for his people.



He spoke about electricity and connecting the people to the national grid as another achievement that contributed to the love the people have for him.



But for these achievements ABA Fuseini said he would have lost the 2020 election because the NPP "shared money and other resources including rice, kako, dresses. You cannot match the money earmarked for that election. But my goodwill worked in my favour”.