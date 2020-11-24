Election 2020: Nana Konadu still running for December Polls – NDP

Tue, 24 Nov 2020 Source: Happy 98.9FM
The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, will contest the December general election.
Secretary-General of the party, Alhaji Mohamed Frimpong, disclosed this at a press conference in Accra Monday.
He noted that reports of the former First Lady pulling out of the race were orchestrated by their detractors.
The NDP scribe stressed that, such “fake news” should be treated with the contempt it deserves.
