Election 2020: Nhyiaeso MP predicts 180 Parliamentary seats for NPP

"NPP is winning 175 to 180 seats in the upcoming elections" predicts the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency, Kennedy Kankam.

The Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has already launched agenda 47/47 ahead of the December general elections.



The ruling party already has 44 out of the 47 seats and they are hopeful that after the forthcoming elections, they will take total charge of all 47.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Hon Kankam said apart from taking all the seats in the Ashanti Region, the NPP will have a total of 180 seats out of the 275 in Parliament.

The NPP currently has 169 seats in Parliament.



Listen to him in the video below



