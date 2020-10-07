Election 2020: Parties to receive copies of new voter register by Nov 11

Deputy EC Commissioner, Dr Serebour Quaicoo

The Electoral Commission hopes to make available copies of the newly compiled voter register to political parties by November 11.

The National Democratic Congress which has been very critical of the ECs activities ahead of the December 7 polls has questioned the delay in issuing copies of the voter register to the various political parties.



General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia a week ago questioned why the EC will be receiving aspirant nominations when the political parties do not have copies of the register to be used for the elections.



According to him the situation is likely to cause a problem in an instance where an individual assumed to be a registered voter, endorses an aspirant’s forms and it turns out that the individual does not have his/her name in the final register to be gazetted by the EC.

Reacting to this in an interview with Joy FM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, a Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoo has said the EC has had to ensure completion of all processes, including the completion of voter transfers and compilation of special voters before issuing the final copies to the parties.



“We could have even given them out earlier but because we should finish with the transfers and special voters compilation before we can give the register out,” he said.



He, however, indicated that the EC intends making the copies available at least a month before the elections.