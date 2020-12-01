Election 2020: Reject vote-buying politicians - Prof. Naana Jane urges Ghanaians

NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Source: Efua Amoakoa Ababio, Contributor

The Running mate of the NDC in the 2020 elections has asked Ghanaians to reject those trying to buy their votes in this year’s elections.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang believes that any attempt by a political party like the ruling NPP to buy votes through cash-inducement is an affront to the dignity of the people.



Addressing the people of Siekyeam-Bediadua in the Assin North constituency, she said this year’s election is about track records and the NDC has given a good account of itself in health, education, road, and many other social infrastructure projects.



The NDC running mate said politics and periodic elections must translate in the development and standard of living of the people. She reassured the people of Assin North that the NDC government will meet their developmental needs when in office.

The Chief of Bediadua, Nana Aboagye Panyin attested that 99% of projects in the area were undertaken by the NDC but lamented the poor state of roads, especially as a cocoa farming community, and appealed for better roads.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Assin North, James Quayson recounted development projects of his own initiative and asked for the people’s vote for him and John Mahama to do better for the constituency.



Other party leaders present, including Regional Secretary Kojo Kwansah, called on the people and Ghanaians to vote for the NDC for better development.

