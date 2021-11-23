Election 2020: Wontumi sponsored independent candidates to unseat Joe Wise, others - NPP capo reveals

Chairman Wontumi

More trouble is rocking the third term bid of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi as his former Chief of Staff, Akwasi Nti Asamoah continues to reveal deep secrets about how the governing party is being run by a one-man show in their stronghold.

The former Fomena Chairman of the NPP has been on a verbal onslaught against his former boss after breaking ranks with him and pitching camp with Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Afigya Kwabre South Chairman who is now in pole position to become Wontumi’s successor.



His recent rant is in relation to the circumstances that led to a widely circulated story about the landlady and her family who threatened to evict the Ashanti Regional NPP from the 3-storey building they are currently occupying as their secretariat due to a 3-year rent default.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by Mynewsgh.com this morning, Akwasi Nti Asamoah revealed that the popular belief that the acquisition of the office space was solely financed by Chairman Wontumi even before he became the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP in 2014 is false; he mentioned Madam Janet Akosua Gyasi, the CEO of Vitamilk as the sole financier.

On the issue of the 19, April 2018 fundraiser for a new party edifice at Dadiesoaba, Akwasi Nti Asamoah claimed that all the proceeds which amounted to some GHC 1 million, the cement bags and irons rods that were pledged were taken by Chairman Wontumi for his personal use.



He also accused the regional chairman of sponsoring independent candidates to oust existing NPP MPs in the Bekwai, Kumawu, Asokwa, Manso Adubia, Atwima Nwabiagya North and Atwima Mponua constituencies in the lead up to the 2020 elections.