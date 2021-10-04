Election 2024: Boakye Agyarko eyeing Akufo-Addo’s seat

Boakye Agyarko

• Boakye Agyarko has declared his intention to contest the NPP flagbearship race

• He said, he is "fit for purpose"



• He joins the likes of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Afriyie Akoto



Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has declared his intention to lead the governing NPP into the 2024 elections after the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He believes he is “fit for purpose” after paying dues to the governing party but according to him, the decision for him to emerge as the flagbearer solely lies with the party delegates.



Agyarko, a former energy minister, told Joy FM in a report sighted by GhanaWeb that, “In 2008, I was a contestant, one of the 17. I stayed to pay my dues. I consider myself fit for purpose and so I will not resale from that ambition or that objective. But at the end of the day, it is for the grassroots to decide.”

In his bid to woo the delegate to his side, Boakye Agyarko has been participating in the party’s annual regional delegate’s conference.



He has already participated in three regional conferences, Savanah Region, Upper West and Upper East.



This, the Joy FM report indicated that, is to energize his base ahead of the crucial flagbearership race.



Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko’s intention adds to the list of leading members of the governing party who are lacing their boots to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the expiration of his tenure.



Those interested in leading the governing party include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten and the Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto.