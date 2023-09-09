Election 2024: Dampare cannot obstruct the ‘elephant’ party from 'Breaking the 8' – Wontumi

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka ‘Chairman Wontumi’ says his party has never thought of changing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare in an attempt the ‘rig and win’ the 2024 presidential election.

He said he was part of some key NPP members who believed the IGP would be a good leader for the police fraternity – hence, supported his nomination to the president.



Despite widely circulated audio claims that the IGP is planning to frustrate the NPP on the 2024 election day, Chairman Wontumi told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that he (the IGP) cannot obstruct the ‘Elephant’ party.



“IGP Dampare can't stop us from breaking the 8. We are going to win by all means,” Chairman Wontumi told host, Kwesi Aboagye.

