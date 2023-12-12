Election 2024: Go independent – Group to Ken Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong

In a bold move, supporters of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the defeated presidential aspirant on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), have initiated the 'Ghana Needs P.H.D. 2024' campaign, aiming to rally public support for his independent candidacy as the next flag bearer of the PHD in the 2024 elections.

The group, known as Patriotism, Honesty, and Dedication (PHD), has extended warm regards to like-minded individuals, inviting them to join in endorsing Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the presidency.



Despite recent setbacks among the NPP delegates, the supporters believe that backing Mr Agyapong as an independent candidate is pivotal for Ghana's progress.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, renowned for his outspoken nature and unwavering commitment to Ghana's development, has demonstrated his dedication through tangible actions.



His initiatives have led to the establishment of companies employing over 7,000 workers and the construction of a state-of-the-art cardio hospital, representing an investment exceeding 7 million dollars.



Speaking at a press conference held at Abossey Okai, a suburb in Accra, the National Coordinator of PHD, Mrs. Cynthia Ocran emphasised that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's track record, coupled with his commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and social welfare, aligns seamlessly with the aspirations of the nation.

She explained that PHD 2024 will prioritise educating and informing the general public about the need to support Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's independent candidacy.



She said members will actively engage in encouraging new members to join the campaign, creating a wider support base for the Mr Agyapong's bid.



She noted that the group, 'Ghana Needs P.H.D. 2024', is committed to contributing, donating, and raising funds to support Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's vision for the nation.



The group has appointed representatives across the 16 regions and 275 constituencies, including roles such as President, Vice President, Chairman, Secretaries, Women Organisers, Organisers, and Youth Organisers.



These representatives, the group said will spearhead the campaign in their respective areas to ensure a massive win in the 2024 elections.

The group expressed its commitment to providing good leadership and the right mechanisms to eliminate tribalism in Ghana.



The group's campaign aims to restore and save Ghanaians from divisive leadership, focusing on sustaining development in the country.



She added that operations are underway to invite Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to stand as an independent candidate, and the group eagerly anticipates discussing their vision further with the public and exploring avenues for collective effort to contribute to the advancement of Ghana.