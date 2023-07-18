Election 2024: Has Mahama seen his impending defeat? – Charles Owusu queries

Charles Owusu has reacted to former President John Mahama's comment that the NDC will resist attempts by the Electoral Commission to be cheated in the upcoming election in 2024.

John Mahama, speaking at a Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said: “It is in this light that we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration. The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register”.



Charles Owusu, who is seeking to grab the Nkoranza North constituency seat as an Independent candidate in 2024 said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should've learned their lesson and stopped attacking the EC after winning the Assin North by-election.



"The Assin North by-election should tell the NDC that the EC can't manipulate results in favour of anyone if you're serious. You have yourself to blame if you lose an election. I don't know if Mahama has seen that he'll be losing the 2024 election so he's just saying this so that he'll blame the EC when he loses, and that won't help anyone," he stated.

Meanwhile, he is confident of winning the Nkoranza North seat "hands down".



Listen to him in the video below:



