Election 2024: Mahama is campaigning already – Agyapong

Padmore Baffour Agyapong, Member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communication Team Member, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has asserted that the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama is using his thank-you tour as an opportunity to crusade ahead of the 2024 elections.

He made this statement in an interview on the Epa Hoa Daben show with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9FM.



“As an opposition leader, if you want to wait till 2024 to campaign then you’re mistaken; and former President Mahama is not repeating the mistake he made in 2016,” he stated.



According to him, he believes that what Mahama has started his campaign.



“Mahama has the internal hurdle to clear first because he is gunning for the flagbearership of his party and internally, he’ll have to go for his primaries,” he added.



He believes that this is not a national campaign, but the former president has started his own campaign now to acquaint himself with the people so they approve him once the time is due.



“He’s the front runner for the flagbearership for his party. He’ll definitely talk about his intentions for the 2024 elections. If you cannot beat them, you join them and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” he concluded.

Background



Former President and 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, started a tour of the sixteen administrative regions of Ghana on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 to thank Ghanaians for their support and votes in the December 2020 elections.



As part of the visits, President Mahama is meeting with Chiefs and Queen mothers, and holding meetings with religious and opinion leaders, addressing regional and constituency executives and supporters of the NDC and also interacting with the media.



The first phase of his tour took him to the five regions in northern Ghana in August.



The second phase of the tour took him to the Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti Regions of the country.



From Tuesday, October 12, 2021, former President Mahama will take his thank-you tour to the Eastern Region.