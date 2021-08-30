Election 2024: Mahama to appoint ex-Ashanti Regional Minister as Running Mate - Captain Smart

Former President John Dramani Mahama

• John Dramani Mahama is reportedly under pressure to select a new running mate

• Captain Smart claims some leading members of the NDC want an Ashanti as running mate for 2024 election



• He added that Dr Kwesi Botchwey was Mahama's first choice as running mate for the 2020 elections



Blessed Godsbrain Captain Smart, a broadcaster with the Media General Network has revealed the likelihood of former President John Dramani Mahama dropping former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 elections.



Captain Smart disclosed on his show that some elements within the National Democratic Congress are trying to convince John Mahama to pick a new vice-presidential candidate.



He claims that the supposed lobbyist has resolved to ensure that a person from the Ashanti Region deputizes for Mahama in the 2024 election.



Captain Smart who declined that to mention the name of the person, announced that the next vice presidential candidate of the NDC will be a former Ashanti Regional Minister.

“Why are NDC bigwigs telling Mahama to change Professor Opoku-Agyemang as running mate. The woman is quiet now because NDC members want an Ashanti as Running Mate. The person will be a former Ashanti Regional Minister. I won't mention his name,” he said.



He also said that John Mahama’s initial choice for a vice-presidential candidate for 2020 was Dr Kwesi Botchwey.



Smart says few weeks before the announcement could be made that Dr Kwesi Botchwey had been appointed as running mate, a strange ailment struck him, rendering him indisposed.



He said Mahama thus had no option than to settle on Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a vice-presidential candidate



“I will show you why Mahama couldn’t pick Kwasi Botchwey as Running Mate. Two weeks before Mahama could announce Kwesi Botchwey, he was struck by an ailment and couldn’t walk. If there are in-fightings within the NPP and NDC, it’s Ghana that suffers. Whichever one of them wins power can’t control the country,” he said.