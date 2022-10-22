Election 2024: Mahama will beat Alan or Bawumia – Survey

John Mahama, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Latest election survey by Global InfoAnalytics has predicted former President John Dramani Mahama as the preferred candidate to win the 2024 general elections.

The survey indicated should the 2020 NDC flagbearer be given the mandate by his party, Ghanaians will vote for him as the next president over any of the frontrunners of the governing NPP thus, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.



The October 2022 report sampled views across the length and breadth of the country and stated that presently, Mahama has more appeal than both the Vice President and the Minister for Trade and Industry.



“In the general elections, the poll shows Mahama (JDM) continues to lead his potential rivals from the NPP, Bawumia (DMB) and Alan Kyeremanten (AKK) by a significant margin if the elections were held today.



"The poll shows further that among voters who are likely to vote in the 2024 elections, JDM leads DMB 62% to 33%, representing a 29% lead. 6% of voters prefer to vote for someone else (SO). In the race between JDM and AKK, JDM leads AKK 60% to 36%, representing a 24% lead. 5% prefer to vote for SO”, excerpts of the survey read.



The report continued: “The poll also shows JDM regaining the Northern region after lagging behind in earlier polls. JDM continues to lead in the North East region, the home region of the Vice President, according to the poll.



"JDM lead DMB 69% to 28% and leads AKK by 29% to 69%. In the North East, JDM leads DMB by 53% to 45% and AKK by 52% to 48%."

In the race for the NDC’s flagbearership, the report said John Dramani Mahama is ahead of all other contenders.



“He leads Dr. Kwabena Duffour (DKD) 71% to 19%. Hon. Kojo Bonsu, attracts 3% of the votes with someone else,7%. DKD’s improvement in the polls suggests that people who had earlier said they intended to vote for someone else in the July polls, opting for him instead”, the survey said.



Global InfoAnalytics



Global InfoAnalytics Ltd, is a research company based in Accra. The company describes itself as "the trusted foundation for decision making; we earn that trust through the application of sophisticated methodologies to the real-world problems of companies, political organisations and policy and strategic decision-makers."



Global InfoAnalytics has uniquely addressed the market demand for big data analytics solutions and services and provide clients with cost-effective and result-oriented service offerings that enable them to gain a competitive edge.



PEN