Election 2024: NDC inaugurates youth working committee in Western region

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Western Regional Youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated the regional youth working committee ahead of the December 2024 general elections.

The inauguration, which was done under the theme" Resounding victory for NDC: The role of the working committee" brought together influential gurus of the party as well as kingpins of the youth wing.



The working committee has various sub-working committees under it, and the primary focus, according to the party, is for members of these committees to complement the effort of the elected constituency and regional executive of the party in the discharge of their duties and for the ultimate prosecution of the December 2024 general elections.



The committee, chaired by Eric Kwaku Kyeremah from the Mpohor constituency, has sub-committees made up of members drawn from all the constituencies in the region.



The committees include research, international affairs, finance, security, communication, election monitoring, and evaluation, among others.



In his welcome address, the Western Regional Youth Organizer, Alhaji Iddrisu Mustapha, said the launch of the working committee has set the tone for all party members holding responsible positions to hit the ground running.

He said the youth wing of the party, through the committee, and its subcommittees, would work assiduously in line with party rules to deliver results in December.



To this end, he charged all committees under the umbrella committee, to roll out activities required to increase the party's chances of winning the elections in December.



Three former Western Regional Youth Organizers of the party, Solomon Yaw Nkansah, Muhammed Yunus, and Daniel Darlington Atitsoe, who graced the occasion, congratulated members of the committees and also applauded the leadership conduct of Alhaji Mustapha Iddirisu.



They lauded the vibrancy and dynamism introduced into the youth wing by the quiet, and results-oriented regional youth organizer.



They celebrated Alhaji Mustapha in various ways for improving the quality of the human resource base at the level of the youth wing with the appointment of men and women of substance to serve the party.

The Chairman of the regional youth working committee, Eric Kwaku Kyeremah, commended the regional youth commander and elders of the party for the confidence reposed in him.



He pledged to work with all interest groups and committees to initiate projects and programs required to improve the electoral fortunes of NDC ahead of the general elections.



Deputy National Youth Organizer, Osman Ayariga who represented the National Youth Organizer of the party, George Opare Addo, climaxed the launch of the regional youth working committee with the swearing into office of all appointees selected to serve in various capacities and within the framework of the committees setup under the regional youth working committee.