Election 2024: NDC is poised for power – David Tamakloe

Some new executives of the NDC

Editor of the online news portal WhatsApp News, David Tamakloe, is confident the National Democratic Congress is well poised to lead the country come 2024.

Comparing the readiness and seriousness attached to the 2024 general elections, he said, "The NDC is poised to come to power. Looking at the difference in election margins between candidates at their just-ended National Delegates Congress, it paints the picture of a party ready to come to power."



According to him, the voting pattern at the just-ended Congress shows that delegates were united in mind and knew what they wanted to achieve in the long haul.



"If the voting pattern looks like that, then it means there are more of the NDC people who want the party in power. The voting pattern also says it'll be easier for them to elect a presidential candidate than the NPP," told Samuel Eshun on the Editors' Take discussion on the Happy Morning Show.



He is optimistic the NDC will give the NPP a run for its money if they're able to patch up their differences.

The immediate past General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has unseated Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to become the new Chairman of the largest opposition party in Ghana.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah, who vacated the General Secretary role to contest Mr Ampofo polled 5,574, representing 65.17 percent of the valid votes cast, to claim a landslide victory at the NDC's 10th National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Mr. Ampofo finished second with 2,892 votes, representing 33.81 percent in what turned out to be a two-horse race, with Nii Armah Ashitey and Samuel Yaw Adusei polling 38 and 52 votes, respectively.



Fiifi Kwetey won the race for general secretary, with Joseph Yamin being elected national organizer of the party.