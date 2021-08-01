Election 2024: NDC will remain in opposition if they market Mahama as their flagbearer - NPPYO

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Frank Amenyo, Contributor

A group called New Patriotic Party Youth Organization (NPPYO) has called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to market and vote for former President John Dramani Mahama as Presidential hopeful come 2024 elections

This, they said, is due to the fact that President Akufo-Addo has performed better in the past four years than the previous NDC government.



According to the group, if the NDC elects John Mahama as a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections then the party would be disorganized.



NPPYO averred that John Mahama couldn't transform Ghana’s economy as compared to the current government exerting positive efforts to fix Ghana's economy.

According to NPPYO, they have challenged the NDC communicators saying that it is not about what they say in opposition but what they while in power.



They averred that it is obvious that the current NPP government has performed distinctively relative to the previous NDC government led by former President John Mahama.