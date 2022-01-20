Election 2024: No contribution, No chop in the NDC - Otukonor

Deputy National Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otukonor

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Deputy National Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otukonor has called on Ghanaians especially the NDC members to join forces against the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election.

According to him, there is a need to remove President Nana Akufo-Addo led government in the future because the government is not ruling the country in the right direction.



He said in other to remove the NPP and bring back the NDC in 2024, everyone has to contribute in one way or another and those who will fail to contribute shall receive no reward should the NDC gain power.



"We know that you're going to work hard to lead the battle to victory, but the point is that, if you're not part of the battle there will be no victory and there will be no reward for you, that is why last time I was saying that, in 2024 it is going to be no contribution no chop, so everybody would have to be part of the contribution to delivering the victory"



He said this on Wednesday, January 19 2022 at Hohoe during a town hall meeting organized by the Volta Members of Parliament caucus for constituents in the area.



Mr. Otukonor who was optimistic of victory for the NDC in 2024 added that things experienced in the 2020 election shall not repeat themselves, however, the NDC is bound to win the presidential election on no court bases.

" We in the NDC we've said that we know that in 2024 victory will be on our side, and this time around we are saying straight win, no court. Whether President Nana Akufo Addo likes it or not we will win, whether Jean Mensah likes it or not we'll win, whether the Police and Military like it or not we'll win, whether Chief Justice likes it or not we'll win and that is the spirit" he was optimistic.



The meeting was also used to educate the constituents on parliamentary businesses as far as the economy, education, social issues, and local governance is concerned.



Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Komla Kpodo talked on finance, Peter Nortsu Kotoe of Akatsi North spoke on education and Dela Sowa of Kpando also educated the constituents on other relevant matters happening in the country.



On the side of the constituents, they're ready and willing to vote against their MP, John Peter Amewu who is on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the future, however, the NDC should not forget to address their challenges especially the Eastern Corridor road that stretches through the Hohoe Municipality.