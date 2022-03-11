Election 2024: Northerners root for Kwabena Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Some activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Sector are calling on fellow Northerners to throw their weight behind former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and NDC stalwart, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, for the 2024 presidential ticket of the party.

In an interview through which they made the call, the activists, including Mr. Godfred Afiadaga, of Navrongo, and Mr. John Malt, of Savelugu, explain that Dr. Duffuor is a far better presidential prospect for the NDC than the party’s last Flagbearer for the 2020 election, former President John Mahama.



“I know some people will say what we are calling for amounts to betraying one of our own Northern brothers, John Mahama, but the question that we must all confront is, are we happy to have our party where it is today? I say no!” Mr. Afiadaga said.



He added, “it is not about tribalism, ethnicity or regionalism but about returning our party to office and to achieve that, we owe it to ourselves as a party to put our best forward, and we say that our best material is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.”



The activists who were keen on getting their message across arranged the interview themselves. Clad in NDC colors, they said the NDC has been vindicated as a better party than the NPP but that, the party’s only hurdle to surmount in order to win the 2024 election is to have “an impeccable and broadly appealing leader.”



Explaining why Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is a better alternative to former President John Mahama, Mr. Afiadaga who acted as spokesman pointed out that Dr. Duffuor is not scandal-tagged.



“We wish this was not true but former President Mahama has too many scandals around his neck that he has just not been able to shake off. Even though the NPP now know that they have failed, all they will do if we present John Mahama again is to return to the old scandals – the dead goat syndrome, the airbus, the refusal to pay nursing and teacher trainees – all of these will have to be surmounted to sell John Mahama again if we elect him as our flag bearer again for 2024.

“However, if we elect somebody like Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, we will not have any of these troublesome issues to deal with in order to sell him.”



According to Mr. Afiadaga “Dr. Duffuor is also well experienced when it comes to the economy and has what it takes to humble Bawumia in the matter of the economy. Dr. Duffuor was the one who employed Bawumia at the Bank of Ghana before he rose to become Vice President.”



The NDC activist added that in that regard, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor would stand much taller than Bawumia because when it comes to track records on the economy, Dr. Duffuor who was Finance Minister under Mills when inflation was reduced to single digit will easily dwarf Bawumia.



On his part, Mr. John Malt said a Duffuor candidature, “will make the NDC appealing to Ashantis who have often voted against the NDC.”



He said, “an election of Dr. Duffuor as Flagbearer will also prove to the rest of the country that NDC is not an Ewe, Ga, Fante and Northern party, but also a party in which Ashantis can rise to the highest level.”