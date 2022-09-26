Election 2024: Unity and oneness can let the NPP break the '8' - NPP Director of External Affairs

Some participants at the meeting

Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been urged to forge ahead in unity going into the 2024 general 2lections as far as breaking the '8' agenda on focus.

Members of the party have also been called upon to work hard devoid of any internal wrangling that may exist between one person or the other due to the internal elections of new executives and the presidential candidate contest yet to be organised.



The party's Director of External Affairs, Mr. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw made the appeal at the NPP New York branch General Meeting held on Saturday in the United States.



According to the dynamic NPP communicator, the NPP since 2017 has made a lot of achievements under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration and that should come with oneness and unity to ensure the party wins back to power for the third consecutive term.

He again called on party members, communicators as well as grassroot to continue and propagate the works of the party to lure more voters to vote for the party come 2024.



The program was hosted by the NPP NY Chairman, Frank Antwi, and was attended by many party leaders and Government appointees from both Ghana including, the KMA Boss, Sam Pyne, Hon Freda Prempeh, Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, Eric Okyere Darko Esq, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Hon. Kingsley Daniel Atta Boafo, Consul General, GH Consulate, New York.



The rest are; Dr. Akwasi Acheampong, CEO of International Maritime Hospital, (MoH), and Madam Josephine Agyekum-Wallace, DMD, PMMC.