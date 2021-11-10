Election 2024: We have hope in Jean Mensa not Bossman Asare – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama and Jean Mensa

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no confidence in Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in charge of Corporate Services, as far as fairness in the 2024 election is concerned.

However, he says the biggest opposition party has confidence in the Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa because she takes the ultimate responsibility.



Mr. Mahama said Dr. Bossman Asare is a governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) member.



In his view, Dr. Bossman Asare appears to have a problem with him (Mahama).



Dr. Bossman Asare, in October this year, debunked Mr. Mahama’s claim that the EC printed one million excess ballot papers; some of which were alleged by the former president to have been thumb-printed and stuffed in favor of the governing NPP during the 2020 polls.



He dared Mr Mahama and the NDC to provide evidence to back the claim and also called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the allegation by the former Ghanaian leader.

But speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV XYZ on Monday, 8 November 2021 ahead of his Greater Accra Regional Thank You tour on Tuesday, 9 November 2021, Mr Mahama said the NDC has no confidence in Dr Bossman Asare.



He said: “Bossman behaves like an NPP person; his posturing, his body language, everything [smacks of NPP]”.



“The way he was arguing with me when he was reading their response was as if he was fighting his rival”.



“The way he responded was as if he has a grudge with me and right from the start, he said the NDC was an existential threat to Ghana’s democracy and, so, he has declared his stance.



“So, we have no hope in him,” Mr. Mahama declared.

“The person we have hope in is Jean Mensa because she is the Chair of the Commission and she bears ultimate responsibility and not Bossman Asare.”



According to Mr. Mahama, “we know he [Bossman Asare] is an NPP man”.



“I know he’s an NPP man. We know his track record at the University of Ghana before he became Commissioner. He was an NPP patron, so, we don’t talk about him, but Jean Mensa is the Chair and she takes ultimate responsibility and, so, she must put her foot down and make sure that the right thing is done”.