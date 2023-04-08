6
Menu
News

Election 2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama as flagbearer, we'll defeat him for the 3rd time – NPP

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua22 NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party, led by whoever emerges as the winner of the presidential primary, will defeat former President John Mahama at the polls again, General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has said.

According to him, even though the National Democratic Congress is yet to elect a flagbearer, the NPP knows former President Mahama will emerge winner of that internal race so, the NPP is poised to defeat him for the third time.

Addressing party supporters after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, 8 April 2023, Mr Kodua said the Akufo-Addo government will fix the economy before the 2024 elections.

“Akufo-Addo has stated that the NPP has the men to turn the economy around. We are confident that by the end of the year, the economy will be in good shape. We just need your support because the alternative is worse, it is empty and hopeless”, he said.

Mr Kodua noted: “Whoever we elect as the flagbearer for the NPP will defeat John Mahama in the 2024 elections. They are yet to elect a flagbearer but we know it is Mahama who will win eventually.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: