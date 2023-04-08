Election 2024: We know NDC will elect Mahama as flagbearer, we'll defeat him for the 3rd time – NPP

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The governing New Patriotic Party, led by whoever emerges as the winner of the presidential primary, will defeat former President John Mahama at the polls again, General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has said.

According to him, even though the National Democratic Congress is yet to elect a flagbearer, the NPP knows former President Mahama will emerge winner of that internal race so, the NPP is poised to defeat him for the third time.



Addressing party supporters after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, 8 April 2023, Mr Kodua said the Akufo-Addo government will fix the economy before the 2024 elections.

“Akufo-Addo has stated that the NPP has the men to turn the economy around. We are confident that by the end of the year, the economy will be in good shape. We just need your support because the alternative is worse, it is empty and hopeless”, he said.



Mr Kodua noted: “Whoever we elect as the flagbearer for the NPP will defeat John Mahama in the 2024 elections. They are yet to elect a flagbearer but we know it is Mahama who will win eventually.”