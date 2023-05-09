Election 2024: Your 'done deal' posture is dangerous – Nigel Gaisie warns NDC

Prophet Nigel has also affirmed that former President John Mahama is bound to return to power

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has affirmed that the opposition National Democratic is spiritually bound to win the 2024 general elections.

However, he cautions that the NDC must do away with its current posture of relaxation and prepare to protect the win lest they lose it.



“It is a prophecy God made through me about five years ago and it will surely come to pass. What I will tell the NDC is that their posture now is like they have already won and it is dangerous. 2024 is not going to be like the last election, it is going to be very very militant,” he said.



The Prophet made this statement when he appeared as a guest on the Saturday, May 6, 2023, edition of UTV’s United Showbiz entertainment show.



The NDC is scheduled to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates on Saturday, May 13, 2023, ahead of the general elections in 2024.



In the flagbearership race, former President John Dramanai Mahama is tipped as favourite coming against former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

Prophet Nigel who has already predicted a return to power for Mr Mahama also affirmed this position on UTV.



“In my lifetime we will see Kwame Dramani return to the Jubilee House, so he should also be very careful,” he added.



