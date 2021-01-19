Election Petition: Why is Justice Anin Yeboah part of Supreme Court Panel? – NDC Chairman queries

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey has questioned why Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah is part of the panel hearing the 2020 Presidential Election petition.

The Chief Justice has empanelled a team of seven Supreme Court judges to hear the election petition filed by former President John Mahama, Presidential Candidate of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last general elections.



The Judges hearing the case: the Chief Justice himself, Justice Anin Yeboah, His Lordship Justice Yaw Appau, His Lordship Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau and His Lordship Justice Nene Abayaateye Ofoe Amegatcher.



The rest are: His Lordship Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Her Ladyship Justice Mariama Owusu and Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.



Article 128 of Ghana’s constitution states that the Supreme court shall consist of the Chief Justice and not less than nine other; however, Bismark says Justice Anin shouldn't be part of the judges hearing the case

Speaking in a panel discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, the NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman said: "Under normal circumstance, Justice Anin Yeboah who empanelled the judges (for the case) and who we can say is a referee in this case also be part of the panel? in my fair view, it's not right...under normal circumstance, he shouldn't be part of the judges to sit on this matter"



Listen to him in the video below:



