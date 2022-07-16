Election of NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position

The conference is scheduled for Accra Sports Stadium between July 15 - 17

NPP to elect new National Executives

NPP Delegates Conference takes place at Accra Sports Stadium



Chairman and General Secretary races being watched keenly



With hours to the opening of polls at the ongoing New Patriotic Party, NPP, National Delegates Conference, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has released his list of who will win what position.



The keenly awaited polls are expected to culminate in the election of National Executives to steer affairs of the party for the next four years but more crucially into the 2024 elections.



According to Gabby, his predictions are based on what he has been hearing from party delegates who are expected to converge at the venue, the Accra Sports Stadium, later today to cast their ballot.

Positions and Gabby's projected 'winners'



a. Chairman - Stephen Ntim



b. General Secretary - John Boadu



c. Organizer - Nana B



d. Treasurer - Dr. China

e. Women's Organizer - Kate Gyamfua



f. Youth Organizer - Abdul Salaam



g. Rita and Kissi for Vice Chairs



"Listening to the delegates, those I tip to win the NPP national officers’ race Saturday, are: Ntim for Chair; JB for GS; Nana B for Organiser; Kate for Women; Dr China for Treasurer; Rita and Kissi for Vice Chairs; Salam for Youth. May the best out of all 45 candidates win," his tweet of July 16 read.





Listening to the delegates, those I tip to win the NPP national officers’ race Saturday, are: Ntim for Chair; JB for GS; Nana B for Organiser; Kate for Women; Dr China for Treasurer; Rita and Kissi for Vice Chairs; Salam for Youth. May the best out of all 45 candidates win. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) July 16, 2022

About the Conference - GNA report



More than 6,700 delegates are expected to converge at the Accra Sports Stadium to participate in the elections, which forms part of the Party’s 2022 National Annual Delegates Conference, being held from Friday, July 15 to Sunday July 17, 2022.



The delegates, drawn from across the 16 regions, are expected to arrive in Accra today, Friday, July 15, 2022, and the elections would be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



The last day, Sunday, July 17, 2022 would be for departure and post-election arrangements.



The Elections Committee initially cleared 48 aspirants to contest various positions – National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.

Meanwhile, two aspirants – Joseph Ayikoi Otoo (National Chairman Aspirant), and Charles Bissue (General Secretary Aspirant) – have bowed out of the race.



The National Chairman and General Secretary positions have been tipped by analyst as the “must watch” contests.



The aspirants for the Chairmanship position in the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper are: Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, Sammy Crabbe, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, and Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah.



The aspirants for the General Secretary position are: John Boadu, Iddrisu Musah, Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh, Frederick Opare Ansah, and Justin Kodua Frimpong.