Election petition: 'We are happy to have Rojo in the box' – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has welcomed the impending testimony of Rojo Mettle-Nunoo in the ongoing presidential election petition.

Whiles addressing the media after the Supreme Court adjourned hearing on the petition on Friday, he stressed that the petitioner had to present Mettle-Nunoo especially on the contentious issue of interaction with the EC chairperson on December 9.



“Ideally you would bring in Rojo and then rather look to get somebody to corroborate assuming his evidence is not enough, they flipped it around, no wahala. But we are happy to have Rojo in the box because there are some questions that would be put to him.



“That is why on the other day we were saying that perhaps they didn’t bring him because they were of the view that if he comes he will perjure himself.

“Now he has come, he has tendered in his witness statement. The technicalities of what must be accepted and what has been dispatched with, now the questions are going to be put to him to see his argument… whether it can stand the test of scrutiny in court,” he added.



On the petition hearing, the court will resume on Monday February 8 to listen to the testimony of the third witness of the petitioner. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo was expected to testify on Friday over video link. It remains to be known if he would be available in person by Monday.



