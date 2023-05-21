Election security must be firm and fair – CPP Chairperson

The Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, has called for security firmness and fairness ahead of the Kumawu by-election set to happen Tuesday.

The Electoral Commission (EC) set May 23, 2023, as the date to conduct the Kumawu by-election in the Ashanti Region.



The by-election follows the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the area, Philip Basoah, on March 27.



“I am only asking that the security will be fair. They should realise that the people there are their children, brothers, fathers, mothers, cousins and they have a responsibility as an institution to be fair because it is only when people feel like injustice has been done to them that sometimes you might find this kind of violence but when there’s fairness and everyone feels like there was fairness and everything that happened, they didn’t win, people will accept their defeat and victory in good faith,” she said while addressing some media men.



Madam Kumankumah reiterated the need for the security agency to realise Ghanaians' interest in elections in Ghana, adding that she expects the security not to be biased.

She said “Regarding the security system, I mean clearly, we know that every time we hear the word election in Ghana, there is concern. That is why anytime we are going for election, there’s all this peace accord here and there, and yet at the same time, we know what happens.”



“So I would expect that as we go through this election, the security agencies would be fair, don’t be biased and as I said, you have a responsibility and live to that code,” she stated.







VKB/WA