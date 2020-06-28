Politics

Elections 2020 represent clearest choices ever for Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that the December 2020 presidential race represents, probably, the clearest of choices ever for the Ghanaian people to make.

That, he said, is because of several reasons.



Stating why he thought it represented the clearest choices, he says “It is because 2020 is between the current President and the President (Mahama) who was voted out in the last contest.



He stated that the 2020 election is about “leadership, it is about integrity. It is about the performances of the two men when given the opportunity by the Ghanaian people to lead. It is about measuring records against promises.”



He added that the elections will be “about which of the two leaders has shown in office that he knows how to manage the economy.”



According to him, 2020 is about which leader Ghanaians can rely on in times of crisis.

Mr Akufo-Addo was speaking at his acclamation on Saturday, June 27 as the 2020 presidential candidate of the NPP.



He warned against using the Presidency for experiment, calling on the Ghanaian people to re-elect him to continue with his projects and policies such as the Free SHS.



He said Ghanaians should not risk re-electing former President John Mahama to prevent their roads projects ending up in the “green-book.”



He said that Mr Mahama and the NDC were incompetent and ought not to re-elected.



Register

He appealed to all Ghanaians to go out and register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to him, Ghanaians must register to exercise their electoral rights.





