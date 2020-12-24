Elections 20202: I’m the chosen one – Amewu reacts to injunction

John Peter Amewu, MP-elect for the Hohoe Constituency

Member of Parliament(MP)-Elect for the Hohoe Constituency John Peter Amewu has responded to the injunction secured by some residents of the Guan District who were not allowed to partake in the just-ended election.

A High Court in Ho in the Volta Region has placed an injunction on the Parliamentary results of the just-ended election in the Hohoe constituency.



The injunction follows an ex-parte application filed by lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata on behalf of some individuals who hail from the SALL areas of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi in the Guan District for being prevented from taking part in the December 7th parliamentary elections.



Lawyers of the applicants in court argued that preventing the people of the four traditional areas from taking part in the Hohoe parliamentary election was a violation of their fundamental rights.



The Lawyers, therefore, prayed the court to restrict the EC from gazetting the Hohoe Parliamentary results while demanding action for the enforcement of their fundamental right, specifically their right to vote.

The application also sought to restrain the Electoral Commission from presenting John Peter Amewu as the elected representative for the people of Hohoe whereas seeking to prevent him from presenting himself to be sworn into office as the Member of Parliament for the Hohoe constituency.



But reacting in a post her shared on Facebook, the Energy Minister indicated that he is the chosen one indicating that regardless of what he goes through, he is the people’s choice.



He said “John-peter Amewu; The people’s Choice.#HistoricVictory !#TheChosenOne“.



