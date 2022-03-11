Elections on hold, overhaul of committees: How NPP is managing electoral area-related conflicts

The NPP says it is effectively dealing with all internal conclicts

NPP commences internal elections

NPP internal elections fraught with disturbances



NPP to punish unruly party members



The ruling New Patriotic Party says it is taking stringent measures to address the various issues that have come up on the back of the party’s election of polling station executives at the constituency level.



Speaking at press conference on Thursday, March 11, 2022, the General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu outlined some of the ways the party is dealing with issues that have come up.



“The National Executives have also been holding meetings with the members of the polling stations election committee members and MPs in constituencies where there are issues which have been brought to our attention with the view to resolving same.



“Where it was established that members of the election committees had not acquitted themselves as required by the rules and regulations, the party is holding them accountable and in some cases, we have directed a complete overhaul of the committee ahead of the electoral area coordinators election.

He added a decision by the party’s National Executive Committee to put the election in some constituencies on hold.



“In some of the constituencies that we recognized that they had challenges, in some cases we have held on. There are about 3 constituencies in the central region that we’ve held on. There some two constituencies in the upper west and a few constituencies in the Ashanti Region, some few ones in the Eastern Region that we have held on,” he stated.



The NPP’s electoral area executive elections has been riddled with reports of clashes and confrontations between some of the party’s members.



Some persons in charge of the organization and conduct of the elections have been accused of deliberate machinations to rule out some candidates.



In the Fomena constituency, some aggrieved party members who went on rampage painted the party’s constituency office in the colours of the opposition National Democratic Congress, due to what they described as attempts to impose the independent Member of Parliament on the party as parliamentary candidate.



Some members of the party from the Kwadaso Constituency also stormed the NPP’s national headquarters on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

They asked the national executives of the party to annul the elections in the constituency, citing electoral irregularities on the party of the Chairperson, Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu.



But according to John Boadu, the party’s election of electoral area executives has largely been successful.



“The challenges we are having is that the moment there is little altercations, now that we have the social media platforms available the pictures and videos are taken, splashed out there. Maybe days after or minutes after the issue is resolved, nobody takes those pictures after the issue has been resolved and send it out there. So it is in the minds of people that the party is imploding, the party is in disarray and all that. I can assure you, and it is instructive to make the point that much as we observe some pockets of disturbances and ugly scenes witnessed in some constituencies which the party condemns unreservedly, the process across the country was largely successful,” he stated.



Mr Boadu also served notice that the NPP will impose severe sanctions on members who will be found to have misconducted themselves in the process of the elections.



