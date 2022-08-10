Electrician slapped with six-year jail term for stealing ECG cables

Kofi Augustine has been convicted for cable theft

The Dambai Magistrate Court has sentenced a 32-year-old electrician, Kofi Augustine to six years in prison for stealing power cables belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to causing unlawful damage and stealing.



The prosecution represented by Superintendent Mohammed Tanko, told the court that the convict was arrested after he was sighted stealing ECG earth copper wires at Kwame Akura, near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality on July 24, 2022.



His arrest according to the prosecution, came after an earlier escape days before when the police and ECG officials approached him.



The prosecution noted a growing trend of ECG cables being stolen from their transformers in the Dambai area.



Superintendent Mohammed Tanko told the court presided by Mr Alhassan Dramani that Kofi Augustine on August 24 sneaked through the fence mounted around ECG’s t transformers at Kwame Akura and removed two earth wires.

Some residents who witnessed the theft raised an alarm which led to a citizens' arrest of Kofi Augustine who was later handed over to the police by members of the community.



