Electrochem Ghana begins disbursement of GH¢3m support scheme for Ada women

Group CEO of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley

Electrochem Ghana Limited has begun the disbursement of funds to women in Ada to help them establish businesses and grow their trade and merchandise.

It would be recalled that the Company, which is a wholly-owned Ghanaian Company was granted a 15 years lease of a 41,000 concession of acres at Ada Songor to produce 1,000,000 metric tons of salt per annum, has rolled out a Three Million Ghana Cedis (Gh¢300,000.00) Women Support Scheme to assist women in Ada grow their businesses.



At the launch of the Scheme, it was revealed that the Electrochem Women Support Scheme is intended to assist the women with financing so as to enable them grow their businesses which are at different stages of growth.



According to Dzigbordi Dosoo, Lead consultant at Electrochem, that the decision by the Company to assist the women is in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility.



These Funds which will be disbursed to the women after they are given training in Entrepreneur skills, Book and Records Keeping, Time Management, Accounting principles, and Networking is an interest free support which the women are to use to turn their businesses around and pay back in time.



Thankfully, the Company has begun the disbursement of the funds with several of the women who were put in batches having access to their funds.



This is the first time in the history of Ghana that a private businessman will support residents in the catchment areas of his business with such a huge financial support.

So far over 200 women will benefit from the first batch of beneficiaries and it is hoped that, defaults in paying back the money will be minimized.



This paper had also gathered that the projects Electrochem Ghana Limited is embarking on is for the growth and development of Ada and that it is best if will women put themselves together and benefit from the ongoing projects being rolled out by the company.



According to women who have received their funds, the gesture will help them start the process of transforming their lives, transforming their homes, and the community and transforming the Ada state at large.



For them, Electrochem Ghana Limited, through the Support Scheme has indeed shown how it placed priority on the welfare of residents especially, women.



"They have indeed shown that their foremost priority of the Company’s presence in Ada is to transform Ada.”



Electrochem Ghana Limited is also making huge development impact in areas of Education, trade, women empowerment and sports and that in order to achieve its goals as people-centered company, it must support the people with who need money to move these projects forward by give them continuous support until their businesses are established.

The Queenmother of Adibiawe of Ada, Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I, who is at the forefront of the disbursement said Electrochem Ghana Limited and its Chairman Daaniel McKorley and the entire Management have done more than enough for the people of Ada and that assisting the women of Ada is a clear example of what the community stands to gain with the coming of Electrochem Ghana.



She noted that she led the request for support for women to get themselves established in their businesses and was so enthused that, that has been granted.



Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I said the Funds will go a long way to improve the living standard of the women as it will establish them financially as their businesses grow.



According to her, Electrochem Ghana Limited has been doing much for the various communities in Ada and that its existence in the community is a great blessing to the people.



She urged prompt payment of the loan because that will determine the disbursement for the second and other batches.