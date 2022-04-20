0
Electrochem Ghana blamed for causing flood to displace residents of Ada Songhor

Electrochem Ghana Limited 86 Electrchem is a subsidiary of McDan group of companies

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Residents around the Songor Lagoon in the Ada West District have blamed the operations of Electrochem Ghana for the recent flooding that ravaged the communities.

The affected communities including Salom, Toflokpo, Madagbe, Matsekope, and Bornikope were flooded after a downpour last week.

According to the residents that particular incident was the first time hundreds of people had been displaced with several properties destroyed including personal effects.

Speaking to GBC-OBONU News at a ceremony to inaugurate a branch of the Ada Songor Lagoon Association, the Chief of Saloom Nene Dadebom Anim, accused officials of Electrochem for blocking the waterways making it impossible for the water to flow out of the communities when it rains.

Reacting to the issue, in a statement the Corporate Affairs Manager of Electrochem Ghana, Henking Ajayee Kojo stated that the Company has begun the creation of several waterways to enable stagnated water to flow out of the affected communities.

The statement further noted that Electrochem Ghana has also begun the creation of a bigger water drain as a permanent solution to the problem.

