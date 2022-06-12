0
Electrochem joins national effort to green Ghana

55331004 Officials of Electrochem presenting the trees to the school children

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Electrochem Ghana Limited has joined the ongoing national campaign being led by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) to ‘Green Ghana’ by leading the pupils of the Kportitsekope D/A Basic School in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region to plant trees (Acacia mangium) on the school compound.

The tree planting exercise, which was undertaken on Friday, 10th June 2022 ties in with the MLNR’s ‘One Student, One Tree’ initiative which was recently launched in support of the bigger ‘Green Ghana’ Project.

The company earlier donated packs of roofing sheets to the school to help restore the three-unit Junior High School block which was ripped off by a rainstorm on Saturday, May 7, 2022, leading to a disruption of academic work in the school.

Corporate Communications Manager of Electrochem Ghana Limited, Henking A. Adjase-Kodjo said ‘…the fact that even the roof of the school building was recently ripped off in a storm attests to the need for planting

and nurturing of more trees to serve, among others, as a windbreak and ensure a sustainable environment.’

‘Green Ghana’ is a laudable national exercise and we feel a strong need to play our part as a responsible and environmentally conscious entity to add to the collective effort and the achievement of the set goal. It is also a way to inculcate in the pupils the habit of environmental preservation, he added.

Interacting with the pupils to herald the exercise, Chief Executive of the Ada West District Assembly, Hon. Sampson Tetteh Kpankpa encouraged them to make conscious efforts to tend the seedlings as their contribution to the national campaign.

He said, it is not just about planting, but taking good care of the trees to prevent them from withering. We have only one earth on which we live, and so we need to preserve it through environmentally friendly practices.

The Assistant Head Teacher of the school, Prosper Ayerteye Narh lauded the initiative and seized the opportunity to thank Electrochem Ghana for selecting the school for the partnership and donating roofing sheets to help put the classroom block back in shape.

The ‘Green Ghana’ Day was instituted last year by the government, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda, to be carried out in the name, ‘Green’ the country by restoring the lost forest cover.

This year’s edition which targeted the planting of twenty million (20,000,000) trees across the country was on the theme, ‘Mobilizing for a Greener Future.

The school was also presented with gardening equipment such as a watering can and hand fork to help the pupils nurture the trees.

