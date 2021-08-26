Elephants kill man in Yankazia, East Mamprusi

One person has died in the elephant attack. File photo

A farmer met his untimely death when three elephants evaded some communities in the East Mamprusi District on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.



Reports indicate that the elephants were from the Yunyoo Nasuan district. Other communities which were attacked by the mammals include, Soanvusi, Nasuan and Tuna.



The deceased farmer who was completely mutilated was travelling on a motorbike with another person when the animals crashed into them. The second victim who suffered injuries managed to escape.

The deceased is survived by 3 wives and 13 children, five girls and eight boys.



According to residents in the affected communities, three other persons were killed by the elephants in an attempt to defend themselves from the rampaging mammals.



A Citi News report adds that one of the elephants was shot dead by warriors in the community.



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the North East Region has indicated that officers have been deployed to the Yankazia community to provided assistance to the affected residents.