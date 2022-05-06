1
Eleven busted over Nkroful Court, Esiama Police HQ, Ellembelle Assembly attacks

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Western Regional Police Command, through some operations, has so far arrested eleven persons for their involvement in the attacks on the Esiama Divisional Headquarters, the Nkroful Magistrate Court, and the Ellembelle District Assembly on 1 April 2022.

The accused persons, Cosmos Gadekor, Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gokeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, Bartholomew Ekenlebie, Isaac Ampong, Andy Blay, Meshack Addae, Emmanuel Adu, Michael Narh, and David Ekenlebie were arraigned in Takoradi on various dates.

All the eleven accused persons have been granted bail by the court in the sum of GHS30,000.00 each with three sureties, two to be justified.

Five of the accused persons who were able to meet the bail conditions have been released.

The remaining six accused persons are in custody awaiting the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

The police said it has intensified efforts to pursue and arrest other suspects who are on the run and bring them to justice.

