Elikem Kotoko to contest NDC Deputy National Organizer position

Elikem Kotoko 1 Member of the communications team of NDC, Elikem Kotoko

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikem Kotoko, is set to contest the position of Deputy National Organizer ahead of the national election of the party.

According to a close source to Ghanaweb, Elikem Kotoko believes that should he win the position, it will enable him to play an active role in ensuring the party wins the 2024 elections as he has a fearless and committed team to lead the party.

Elikem Kotoko is one of the few people who have publicly announced their intentions to contest in the upcoming national executive elections.

Others include Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who is contesting for the General Secretary position, and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who is seeking another term as the Chairman of the party.

Some others have also been tipped to be eyeing the executive position, even though they are yet to publicly declare their intentions.

They are; Johnson Asiedu Nketia as chairman of the party, Peter Boamah Otokunor as General Secretary, and Fiifi Kwertey as General Secretary, among others.

The NDC is yet to open nominations for the national executive positions.

