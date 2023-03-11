0
Eliminate political bullying to encourage women's active participation in politics - Alabi

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Professor Goski Alabi, Consulting President of Laweh University College, Accra, has called for the elimination of political bullying of women in the public space to encourage their active participation in politics.

According to Prof Alabi, although many women are achieving remarkable feats in trade, education, business, ICT, and other endeavors, they are afraid to get involved in active politics and repeat similar feats, for fear of verbal attacks.

A statement issued by Laweh University College, Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Prof Alabi made the call in her opening remarks as the chairperson during an event organized by the Executive Network in Accra, as part of activities marking the International Women’s Day on the theme "Strategically Position Your Branin 2023."

She observed that young ladies were sometimes not spared from cyberbullying. “They are dissected and intimidated, among others, and these tend to destroy their pride,” Prof Alabi stated.

“Women can never be men and men can never be women. We are biologically different. I don’t believe in feminism, but I belief in gender equity, where both men and women are offered equal opportunities to contribute to the table."

She advised women not to allow themselves to feel inferior; saying “No one can make you feel inferior unless you agree to it."

The Executive Network consists of captains of industries and has among its aims, to strategically position businesses and leverage their networks for competitive advantage.

Source: GNA
