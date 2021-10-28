Elite mentoring program embarks on media tour

The Elite mentoring programme is set to equip young people with skill training and mentorship

Organizers of the Elite mentoring programme say they are embarking on a media tour to raise awareness about the essence of their campaign.

The Elite mentoring programme (EMP), is a non-governmental organization set to equip young people with skill training, mentorship in their quest to shape the conversation around youth empowerment in Ghana, Africa and beyond.



With the vision to become the most reliable source of life-transforming opportunities for the youth in Africa and beyond, the Founder of the Elite Mentoring Program (EMP) Revered Edgar Collingwood-Williams expressed the need to guide and mentor the Ghanaian youth into fully functioning adults that can contribute to their quota to National Decisions.



He made this statement when a team of EMP members paid a courtesy call to Global Media Alliance’s ETV and Happy FM for possible collaboration on the vision of EMP.

Management of ETV and Happy FM gave officials of EMP the assurance to partner them for the latter’s future programs.



The leadership of the NGO in return expressed profuse thanks for the warm reception.



Other activities of the foundation will be outlined on all EMP social media platforms and official website- www.emp-gh.com