Ellembelle DCE descends on Ghana Gas CEO for denying youth job opportunities

Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh has descended heavily on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Dr. Ben Asante for not giving employment opportunities to citizens of Ellembelle District at the company.

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has its gas processing plant at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District which was commissioned by the former president of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in the latter part of 2015.



Speaking at the ceremony at Atuabo in 2015, His Excellency John Mahama stated that the gas processing plant would provide over 5,000 jobs to some teeming unemployed youth in Nzema and Ghana as a whole.



But, since its establishment, some youth in Ellembelle District where the gas plant is situated, have been complaining of not getting any job opportunities there.



According to them, since the gas plant is situated on their land, they need to be given employment opportunities in order to benefit directly from the project.



The latest to join the campaign, is the President's representative of Ellembelle District, Kwasi Bonzoh who has stated that the CEO of the company has denied him job opportunities for the youth of the area.



He emphasized that since he became the DCE of Ellembelle in 2017, he had submitted certificates and CVs of over 15 qualified natives of Ellembelle to the CEO of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr. Ben Asante in Accra to be considered as workers of the company.

He, therefore, claimed that the CEO had turned down all his requests.



"I wish to state categorically, that with the exception of Mr. Stephen Donkor, not a single person has been employed in Ghana Gas on my recommendation since I became a DCE in July 2017. This is notwithstanding the fact that I have recommended not less than fifteen (15) people with various qualifications for employment in the Company over the last 4 years.



"Out of the over fifteen (15) natives of Ellembelle whose CV’s and certificates I have personally submitted to the CEO of Ghana Gas in his Accra office on numerous occasions, not even a single one has been invited for job interview much more to be considered for employment," he stated this in a press statement.



"This is a matter I have raised on several official platforms as well as with the CEO Dr. Ben Asante himself. Ironically, those mischievously accusing me of having ‘sold’ the so-called protocol employment slots at Ghana Gas are the very people who have over the years surreptitiously conspired to deny people recommended by me any opportunity of getting employed by the company," he added.



The Ellembelle DCE is, therefore challenging the management of the Ghana National Gas Company to quickly come out and deny his claims by listing people they have employed in the name of his recommendation since he became the DCE of the area.



"I am by this release, therefore, requesting the Management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited to clear the air on this issue by furnishing the general public with the name(s) of any individual(s) who have been recruited into Ghana National Gas Company Ltd on my recommendation since I became Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE) in 2017," he stated.

Find below the full press statement issued by the Ellembelle DCE;



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



ELLEMBELLE DCE DENIES GHANA GAS PROTOCOL EMPLOYMENT SLOT ALLEGATIONS



My attention has been drawn to some vicious allegations being circulated on various social media and New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal election campaign platforms to the effect that as the District Chief Executive (DCE), for Ellembelle I have been given slots for protocol employment at the Ghana National Gas Company Limited on behalf of the people of Ellembelle which I have ‘sold’ for my personal benefit.



In the last couple of weeks these blatant lies have become widespread with some aspirants in the upcoming Ellembelle NPP constituency elections using it as their main campaign message, though I am not competing in the internal elections myself. It has become obvious to me that this is a well-orchestrated attempt by the people spreading these false allegations to create public disaffection for me in the eyes of the good people of Ellembelle in particular and the world at large.



Against this background, I will like to state unequivocally that since I assumed office as Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE), the only person who has been employed at Ghana Gas on my recommendation is Mr. Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager, Community Relations of company. This recommendation was the outcome of a meeting held at the Law Offices of Hon. Freddie Blay, then Acting NPP National Chairman at Pyramid House, Accra on Thursday, February 14th, 2017. In attendance at the said meeting was Hon. Freddie Blay, Hon. Rashid Bawa, Dr. Ben Asante (then newly appointed Acting CEO of Ghana Gas), Mr. Jermaine Nkrumah (NPP Diaspora) and my good self Kwasi Bonzoh.

After hours of deliberations at the meeting, I opted for the job of Ellembelle DCE instead of the offer of a position in Ghana Gas as a Director in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility as proposed by Dr. Ben Asante.



Subsequently, I recommended Mr. Stephen Donkor, the Ellembelle NPP Constituency Organizer to be employed by Ghana Gas in my stead. Eventually, an agreement was reached at the end of the meeting for Mr. Stephen Donkor to be recruited into Ghana Gas as a Senior Manager, Community Relations.



I wish to state categorically, that with the exception of Mr. Stephen Donkor, not a single person has been employed in Ghana Gas on my recommendation since I became a DCE in July 2017. This is notwithstanding the fact that I have recommended not less than fifteen (15) people with various qualifications for employment in the Company Limited over the last 4 years.



Out of the over fifteen (15) natives of Ellembelle whose CV’s and certificates I have personally submitted to the CEO of Ghana Gas in his Accra office on numerous occasions not even a single one has been invited for a job interview much more to be considered for employment.



This is a matter I have raised on several official platforms as well as with the CEO Dr. Ben Asante himself. Ironically, those mischievously accusing me of having ‘sold’ the so-called protocol employment slots at Ghana Gas are the very people who have over the years surreptitiously conspired to deny people recommended by me any opportunity of getting employed by the company.



I am by this release therefore requesting the Management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited to clear the air on this issue by furnishing the general public with the name(s) of any individual(s) who have been recruited into Ghana National Gas Company Ltd on my recommendation since I became Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE) in 2017.

This action has become necessary because some of the people orchestrating and spreading this vile propaganda are staff members of Ghana Gas including Mr. Samuel Erzuah and Senior Manager Mr. Stephen Donkor.



I look forward to an official response from Ghana National Gas Company Limited.



God bless Ellembelle! God bless Ghana!!



Thank you.



HON. KWASI BONZOH



ELLEMBELLE DCE