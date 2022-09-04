2
Ellembelle DCE missing excavator claims false - Police

1595426285 27 Ghana Police Service Head Quarters Gsp.jpeg Ghana Police Service

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Western Regional Police Command has refuted the claim that two excavators were handed over to the police by the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo or any other person from the assembly.

A report in the Friday 2nd September, 2022 edition of the Chronicle newspaper alleged that some two excavators which were in the custody of the Police at Ellembelle have disappeared.

But the Police in a statement urged the public to disregard the publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

It disclosed that the DCE, his personal assistant and one other are being investigated in connection with the alleged missing excavators.

“We wish to assure the public that anybody implicated in the course of the investigation will be taken through the due process of the law,” the statement added.

