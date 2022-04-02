Ellembelle MP calls on IGP to investigate death of Andrew Donkor

Andrew Donkor, Deceased

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the death of Andrew Donkor and punish the culprits.

Andrew Donkor, 32, met his untimely death at the forecourt of Nkroful Magistrate Court on Friday, April 1, 2022, during a scuffle between the Ghana Police Service, military and some residents of Teleku-Bokazo and Anwia.



According to some eyewitnesses, some youth of Teleku-Bokazo and Anwia were arrested on the dawn of Friday by some military men sent to protect a mining pit allegedly belonging to the Adamus Mining Company.



They added that immediately after the arrest, the military handed the Galamseyers to the Esiama Divisional Police Command and the Command immediately sent them to Nkroful Magistrate Court and it was there some angry youth from the two communities stormed the premises of the court to demand the release of the colleagues and unfortunately a scuffle broke and some state security officers shot into the angry crowd and some of the bullets hit the chest of Andrew Donkor of Teleku-Bokazo and died while four others sustained injuries.



In a statement, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has wished those who were injured during the scuffle speedy recovery.



He is therefore calling on the Ghana Police to institute an independent investigative body to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring the culprits to book.

"I call for a thorough investigation by the police to be followed by an independent investigation by CHRAJ to ensure truth and justice delivery", he said.



The remains of the late Andrew Donkor has been deposited at Axim Government Hospital morgue for autopsy.



This is the second time a resident of the area has allegedly been killed by the Adamus Mining Company.



If readers would be recalled, in December 2021, Micheal Budu was burnt alive by some military at the same mining pit.



Read below the full statement by Ellembelle MP

Message from the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah on the TELEKUBOKAZO and ADAMUS unfortunate incident



530pm ET 1/4/2022



Have just been briefed about a sad incident at the forecourt of the Magistrate Court in Nkroful.



A scuffle between some youth of Teleku Bokazo and military reinforcement team sent there in connection with an alleged Galamsey arrest on Adamus concession resulted in gunshots, death and injury.



I am reliably informed that Andrew Donkor of Teleku Bokazo is reportedly dead as a result of gunshot wounds.

My prayers are with the family at this time of grief David Mohamned and Daniel Kwame have sustained life-threatening wounds and are on admission at Eikwe Catholic hospital.



A sad reminder of the tension that has characterized the relationship between the communities and Adamus Mining company since this mining company began operations in the area.



I call for a thorough investigation by the police to be followed by an independent investigation by CHRAJ to ensure truth and justice delivery.



I also call on the affected communities to exercise restraint and calm while the investigations are carried out.



It is time for a united approach in engaging Adamus to deal with the root causes of these recurring incidents to ensure peace and justice.

END



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP)